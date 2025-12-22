Cong workers hold protest over G RAM G Bill, burn PM’s effigy

The Congress party on Sunday staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oppose the proposed VB–G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The protest was held to highlight what Congress leaders described as the anti-worker approach of the BJP-led government.

Addressing party workers during the demonstration, Congress leaders alleged that the proposed Bill would dilute the rights of rural labourers who depend on guaranteed employment for their livelihood. They said MGNREGA has been a lifeline for crores of poor families by providing assured work and wages, especially during periods of economic distress.

The leaders strongly criticised the proposal to increase the state governments’ financial contribution to 40 per cent, calling it a move that would severely impact the financial health of states. They argued that many states are already under fiscal stress and may find it difficult to bear the additional burden, which could ultimately reduce employment opportunities for workers.

Congress leaders further alleged that the Central Government has not only changed the name of the scheme but has also altered its very spirit. “MGNREGA was designed as a rights-based law to ensure dignity of labour and social security. The new Bill undermines these principles,” said Anil Joshi, a senior Congress leader.

The Congress leaders and workers accused the BJP government of systematically weakening welfare schemes meant for the poor while favouring big corporate interests. Reducing the Centre’s responsibility and shifting the financial burden to states would lead to delays in wage payments and fewer workdays for labourers, they claimed.

The protesters demanded that the government withdraw the Bill and instead strengthen MGNREGA by ensuring timely payments, adequate funding and an increase in the number of guaranteed workdays. The party warned that it would intensify its agitation if the Centre failed to reconsider the proposed move.