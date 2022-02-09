Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 8

Even as the Amritsar North constituency is witnessing a neck and neck fight in a four-cornered contest, Congress is battling with infighting.

Former Local Bodies Minister and SAD candidate Anil Joshi, who had contested from the BJP ticket in 2017 and tasted defeat, has a strong base in the constituency, while AAP’s Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, former IG, is also getting a good response from people. BJP has fielded former councillor Sukhminder Singh Pintu from the constituency, which has a strong Hindu community votes.

While Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and District Congress Committee president Ashwani Pappu, Raj Kanwal Preetpal Singh Lucky, all aspirants of the tickets from here, are conspicuous by their absence, other prominent Congress leaders are also not seen during campaigns. Lucky is the District Planning Board chairman.

Sunil Datti recently expressed his disappointment while pointing out that those who were enjoying party positions should have come into the field and joined hands to ensure party’s win. “Though I foresee a convincing win from here, it would have been better if all those enjoying plum positions in the party and in the government came together in the fight,” he said without naming anyone. He said all party workers were working with him shoulder to shoulder irrespective of any grudge. He said the party high command should instruct (disgruntled) leaders to campaign for the party to defeat rivals as each and every seat was important in forming the government.

Rintu said due to some tragedy in the family, he could not participate in the campaigning and would soon be seen in the field. He pointed out that the Congress had done record-breaking development in the constituency and the party would win and form the government this time as well. He said some rival parties were doing a false propaganda against him. There were rumours of him being flying to foreign shores, which he denied.