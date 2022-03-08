Congress councillors meet MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

Over 50 Congress councillors on Monday met MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi regarding inordinate delay in holding the meeting to remove Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who switched over to AAP from the Congress.

A delegation of Congress councillors, led by district Congress president Ashwani Papu, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, Deputy Mayor Younas Kumar and councillor Vikas Soni met the MC Commissioner and asked to move a “no-confidence motion” as meeting agenda.

The councillors had submitted a memorandum to the Mayor on February 25 and demanded to move a no-confidence motion till March 4. In case the Mayor does not convene the meeting, then councillors would call the House meeting and replace him on May 7. Meanwhile, the Mayor announced to call a meeting on March 21.

The councillors met the Commissioner and asked that there should be only one-point agenda of meeting on March 21. “The “no-confidence motion” should be moved as the Mayor cannot prove his majority,” said Vikas Soni, a senior councillor.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Sandip Rishi stated that he sent the application of the councillors to the Secretary, Local Government Department. Only the Mayor can call the MC general house meeting. Moreover, the Mayor is the only person, who decides about the proposal which would be discussed in the house meeting.