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Home / Amritsar / Congress exhorts party workers to gear up for state elections in Amritsar

Congress exhorts party workers to gear up for state elections in Amritsar

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:44 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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The Congress on Friday held a district-level meeting of party workers at Congress Bhawan here and urged them to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections. The meeting was chaired by the district president of the party, Rajbir Singh Bhullar. Others who specially addressed the meeting were former Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, former Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill, former MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Jagtar Singh Burj and Karanbir Singh Burj.

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Addressing the meeting, district president of the party, Rajbir Singh Bhullar, said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which promised change, was misleading the people of Punjab. The AAP has not improved anything in Punjab, he alleged, and claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has become a puppet in the hands of the defeated and rejected leaders of Delhi. The Congress leaders also criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal.

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