Congress holds meeting of zonal heads in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 20

District coordinator of the Congress party for Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency, Harjinder Chauhan has called upon party workers to be ready for the coming Lok Sabha elections. Chauhan was in Tarn Taran on Tuesday to address a meeting of the nominated zonal in-charges of the constituency with Maninderpal Singh, PPCC member from Plasaur.

Chauhan said the Congress party was committed to work for the safety of the country. He claimed that it was only the Congress which stood for the security of the country with the help of secular forces. He also called upon party workers to work hard at the grassroots level to upstage the AAP government in state.

