Congress improves showing in Patti

The Congress party managed to improve its performance in the elections to the Nagar Council, Patti, though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured an absolute majority in the Nagar Panchayat elections in Bhikhiwind.

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Elections were held for a total of 32 wards. Of these, the ruling AAP won 13 wards, followed by the Congress with 11 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured three wards, while five wards went to independent candidates.

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Former Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill emerged as the key leader whose working style won appreciation even from his opponents. Working almost single-handedly, Gill managed to help the Congress capture nine of the 19 wards in Patti.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, failed to open its account despite contesting from 17 wards in Patti and Bhikhiwind.

In the closely fought Nagar Council election in Patti, the Congress won nine out of 19 wards in the House, falling just one short of a majority. The SAD chose to stay away from the contest for one reason or another. Several SAD workers expressed resentment over the party’s decision to remain out of the election, while a number of party workers shifted to other political parties.