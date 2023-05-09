Congress leader, son booked for attempt to murder

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 8

Senior Congress leader Tarsem Singh, Sarpanch of Naushehra Pannuna village and his son Ranjodh Singh Babba, have been booked in an attempt to murder case by Sarhali police on Sunday in an incident which took place on May 5 (Friday).

Maninder Singh, a scrap dealer, had lodged a report in this regard with the Sarhali police on Sunday. In his complaint to the police, Maninder Singh said that he along with his brother Baljinder Singh were standing outside his shop dealing with scrap when the accused, the father-son duo, came to the spot and started making a video with the mobile, to which they objected.

He said that Ranjodh Singh Babba, in a fit of anger, took out his revolver and fired two shots at his brother. Baljinder Singh escaped by lying down on the earth. Maninder Singh said that he raised the alarm and the accused fled from the spot with the weapon.

SI Iqbal Singh visited the spot and recovered two empty cartridges. The Sarhali police have filed a case.

Incident took place over making video

