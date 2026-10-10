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Home / Amritsar / Congress leaders criticised for skipping Jallianwala Bagh visit

Congress leaders criticised for skipping Jallianwala Bagh visit

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:02 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Members of the Jallianwala Bagh Freedom Fighter Foundation on Friday criticised Congress leaders for skipping a visit to the historic memorial during their visit to Amritsar a day earlier.

Newly appointed state Congress president Pargat Singh and the party’s state in-charge, Sachin Pilot, had paid obeisance at several religious places, including the Golden Temple, during their visit.

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Association president Sunil Kapoor, whose great-grandfather Wasu Mal Kapoor was killed in the 1919 massacre, said it was unfortunate that the leaders had ignored the Jallianwala Bagh.

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“Instead, they sipped tea at a famous stall, which raises questions about their priorities,” he said.

“How can the leadership of a political party associated with India's freedom struggle overlook a historic site like the Jallianwala Bagh during a visit to Amritsar? The Jallianwala Bagh is a historic site where hundreds of innocent and unarmed people were killed during the struggle for India’s independence. If time could be spared to enjoy tea, why was time not set aside to visit the Jallianwala Bagh?” he added.

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Kapoor said paying respect to the martyrs was a moral responsibility of every political party, and no party should shy away from it.

‘Visit was purely religious’

When contacted, senior Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka acknowledged that not visiting the Jallianwala Bagh was a mistake.

The Congress leader added that his party leaders’ visit was purely religious, as they had visited shrines of different religions in the city.

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