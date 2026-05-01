icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Congress leaders show unity in Amritsar (South), back Bolaria

Congress leaders show unity in Amritsar (South), back Bolaria

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:13 AM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants of a Congress meeting on Sunday.
Advertisement

A meeting of Congress councillors and ward in-charges from the Amritsar (South) constituency was held on Sunday to discuss the current political situation, and ways to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

During the meeting, leaders held detailed discussions on party strategy and local challenges. All attendees appeared united, and affirmed their loyalty to the Congress and former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria. The focus of the meeting was the expression of complete support for the senior Congress leader. Councillors and ward in-charges unanimously said they had complete faith in his leadership and believed that, under his guidance, the party could grow stronger in the constituency. They described Bolaria as a ground-level leader who had always stood by party workers.

Advertisement

Several leaders stressed the need for unity and collective effort to strengthen the party. They said personal differences should be set aside, and priority should be given to the larger interests of the party. They also highlighted the importance of respecting the hard work of grassroots workers.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts