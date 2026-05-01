Congress leaders show unity in Amritsar (South), back Bolaria

A meeting of Congress councillors and ward in-charges from the Amritsar (South) constituency was held on Sunday to discuss the current political situation, and ways to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

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During the meeting, leaders held detailed discussions on party strategy and local challenges. All attendees appeared united, and affirmed their loyalty to the Congress and former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria. The focus of the meeting was the expression of complete support for the senior Congress leader. Councillors and ward in-charges unanimously said they had complete faith in his leadership and believed that, under his guidance, the party could grow stronger in the constituency. They described Bolaria as a ground-level leader who had always stood by party workers.

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Several leaders stressed the need for unity and collective effort to strengthen the party. They said personal differences should be set aside, and priority should be given to the larger interests of the party. They also highlighted the importance of respecting the hard work of grassroots workers.