Congress politicians gun for minister Sarari

It was after a long time that senior Gurdaspur-based Congress leaders, otherwise known for regularly taking pot-shots at each other, gathered at a colleague’s residence in the city. These politicians can be compared to a team of great fighters but the problem is that they remain busy fighting amongst themselves and not against any outside forces. This time, however, things were different. Their enemy was common. And their motive, too, was common. With a common minimum programme in mind, which was to nail down minister Fauja Singh Sarari for his involvement in an extortion racket which was recorded on an audio, these Congressmen put up a joint front. They were led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. He led a delegation of his colleagues to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ishfaq. A memorandum was submitted to the DC spelling out Sarari’s “acts of omission and commission.” Bajwa prefers to play his card diligently, reason enough why he is having such a long tenure in the Machiavellian world of Indian politics in general and Punjab politics in particular. What is the latest ace up his sleeve is anybody’s guess!

Dinanagar doc bags coveted honour

Dr Kriti Singh

Dr Kriti Singh, who traces her ancestral roots to Arya Nagar, a locality in Dinanagar, bagged the coveted 6th Dr Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Woman-2022. She was honoured in her capacity as an “author, educationist and social worker.” The award was presented by Dr Sandeep Marwah, president of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prominent among the many degrees Dr Kriti Singh holds are a doctorate in mass communication and journalism and a Master’s in international relations. She is also the working president of the New Delhi-based NGO Capt Ayush Purushartha Foundation (CAPF), a charitable voluntary organisation established in 2005 in memory of her elder brother, late Capt Ayush Attri. She says her journey should inspire women, and girls in particular, to achieve greater heights. Her message to the womenfolk of Dinanagar is: “Whatever the problem, be a part of the solution. Instead of criticising the shortcomings, be the agent of change and try to rectify the weaknesses. Have a voice of your own. You should know that a woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong and determined woman. You are actually the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world and have a huge role and responsibility in nation-building.” Dr Kriti, who has also penned two books — ‘Media Disquisitions: Contemporary Media Discourses of the 21st Century’ and ‘Contemporary Media Discourses: Trends, Issues and Prospects’, aims to hold social awareness camps and educational activities and also bring research to the grassroots level in the predominantly backward city of Dinanagar.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)