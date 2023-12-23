Congress protests suspension of Opposition MPs

Amritsar, December 22
Irked at the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs in the parliament, workers of the District Congress Commit tee (DCC) urban held a demonstration against the Centre here on Friday.
Ashwani Kumar Pappu, president of the DCC (Urban), said the government had killed the true spirit of the democracy which lies in holding a healthy debate before passing of any Bill.
However, the Union government while gagging the voice of Opposition MPs by suspending them passed 18 Bills.
While holding banners Congress workers raised slogans against the government. The protest also disrupted the flow of traffic.
