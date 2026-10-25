Congress questions delay in Tarn Taran MC appointments

Karanvir Singh Burj, in-charge of the Congress party for the Tarn Taran Assembly constituency, has questioned the delay in electing office-bearers of the local Municipal Council, despite the election of councillors having been held one and a half years ago.

Burj said here today that more than one and a half years had passed since the election of 25 municipal councillors, but the election of other office-bearers, including the president of the Municipal Council, was yet to be held.

Advertisement

He said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had sufficient members in the council to elect its office-bearers. However, the failure to hold the elections on one pretext or another had raised questions about the administration’s intentions.

Advertisement

He said the court had also issued directions regarding the matter, but the administration was still not taking steps to hold the elections.

Burj further said that the promises made by AAP leaders to the people of Tarn Taran during the Assembly constituency by-election a year ago remained unfulfilled. He alleged that the government had forgotten its announcement to construct a flyover on Jandiala Road in Tarn Taran.