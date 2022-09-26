Congress, SAD leaders in BJP fold

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, co-founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) thinker was remembered on his 160th birth anniversary. Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagmohan Singh Raju and mandal president Rakesh Mahajan organised a dedication day programme at the BJP office Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Memorial.

On the occasion, Suresh Mahajan, district president, BJP (Urban) and Hardyal Singh, district president, BJP (Rural) were also present.

Jagmohan Raju shed light on the life of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and said Pandit Upadhyay dedicated his entire life for the development and upliftment of economically weaker sections, poor and backward people in society. .

Congress councillor from Rajasansi Gurpreet Singh Prince along with his supporters, Shiromani Akali Dal Rajasansi BC president Davinder Singh, Vikram Dandona from Amritsar, Sohan Singh Bajwa of Shiromani Akali Dal from Ajnala joined BJP with supporters. Bhupinder Kaur from Khayala village, Sunny Agarwal from New Amritsar and a number of workers from various parties joined the BJP, claimed Raju.