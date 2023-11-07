Congress sarpanch booked for assault on AAP activist

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 6

Jagatpur village Sarpanch Gurpal Singh and his son Jaskaran Singh have been booked by Chabal police in connection with an incident in which an AAP activist was attacked by Congress leaders.

The victim in his complaint to Chabal police alleged that he had lodged a complaint against Gurpal Singh, the village Sarpanch, for allegedly embezzling grants of the panchayat. He alleged that the Sarpanch and others attacked him in a fit of rage when he was on way to the village on November1 and beat him up severely. The police said that besides Sarpanch Gurpal Singh, his son Jaskaran Singh and the other accused, Dalbir Singh, Kabal Singh, Sawinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Darshan Singh, have been identified.

There were 50 others booked in the case who are yet to be identified. Most residents of the village alleged that the leaders of the ruling AAP were putting pressure on the local people to join their party in view of the forthcoming panchayat elections.

Investigating Officer ASI Jatinder Singh, when contacted, refused to say anything over the delay in registering the case and said the SHO of police station concerned only could comment on it.

