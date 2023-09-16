Congress sarpanch's spouse, son booked for murder attempt

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 15

Four persons including the husband and son of Congress Sarpanch of Padhri Kalan village have been booked in an attempt to murder case by Chabal police on Thursday. The case was registered on the complaint of one Salwinder Singh of the same village who is associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was injured in a firing incident in the village on Wednesday night.

Investigating Officer ASI Manpreet Singh said the accused named in the case are Dilbag Singh, husband of the village Sarpanch, Jagandeep Singh, the Sarpanch’s son and Gurdev Singh, a family sympathiser besides an unidentified person.

Salwinder Singh, in his complaint to the police, said he was at a village street on Wednesday night when the accused fired at him, leaving him injured. The police officer said that the accused have been booked under Section 307 and 34 of IPC read with Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Salwinder Singh is under treatment at a hospital in Amritsar. The accused are absconding and the police were conducting raids at their possible hide-outs.

