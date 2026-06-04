Congress’ SC wing holds public outreach programme

Punjab Congress SC Wing organised a special meeting in Malia village with as part of its efforts to strengthen party organisation on the ground on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The meeting was chaired by Gotami Jamni, SC Wing Punjab Working Committee Member; Gurcharan Singh Nagar, Punjab Vice-Chairman; Sukhwinder Singh Daini, District Amritsar Chairman; and Harchand Singh Nadohar, District Tarn Taran Chairman.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the leaders emphasised the need to strengthen the organisational structure of the Congress party in Punjab up to the grassroots level. They said a special campaign would be launched in villages and cities to connect new workers with the party and form units up to the booth level.

Advertisement

Plans were also discussed to connect the youth, women and different sections of the society with the party’s policies and ideology.

Gotami Jamni in her address said that a strong organization is the real strength of the party and every worker should play an active role in raising the issues of the people.

Advertisement

Gurcharan Singh Nagar stressed that the Congress party had always been the voice of the people. “In future, the organisation will be further strengthened and its outreach to the people will be increased,” he added.

Sukhwinder Singh Daini and Harchand Singh Nadohar also called upon the workers to be united and work for the strength of the party.