Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

Congress leader Pawan Khera today said that senior leaders of his party would hold rallies in Punjab on the lines of election rallies being organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi here from next week.

Flanked by members of the District Congress Committee (Urban), Khera who is also the chairman of media and publicity Committee of the AICC, alleged that Modi was only attempting religious polarisation through his political speeches. He said since the BJP does not have any report card to show to the electorate in terms of party’s performance, its leaders were resorting to crass communalism.

Khera said that Prime Minister Modi’s election campaign had run out of steam as his speeches were devoid of relevant issues and directed only at polarising voters. He said during his 10-year rule, PM Modi did not have anything to showcase but the “Rs 16 lakh crore dole dished out to his corporate friends”.

He said a democratically elected Prime Minister who did not give interviews to the media during his two terms was now giving interviews. Casting doubts over Modi’s claim of sending his envoy to Israel to convey to its government that the people of Gaza should not be attacked during the month of Ramadan, he said it sounded strange that as Prime Minister, he neither uttered any words for the Manipur victims nor visited the place to express solace with the victims.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi