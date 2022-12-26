Congress workers exhorted to make Punjab leg of yatra success

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 25

District Congress committee president Harminder Singh Gill held a meeting with party leaders and workers at Congress Bhawan here regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra, started by party leader Rahul Gandhi. He exhorted the party workers to make the Punjab leg of the yatra a success.

Block presidents , PPCC members and other leaders attended the meeting. Gill said the block presidents would hold a yatra in their respective blocks ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra with an aim of making party workers aware of the the motive behind the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gill added that Gurjit Singh Aujala, Lok Sabha member from Amritsar, would hold a meeting in Tarn Taran on Monday at Congress Bhawan to instruct party workers regarding the yatra.