Congress workers take out march ahead of Rahul Gandhi's yatra

Tarn Taran, January 8
Congress workers organised a foot march in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra today.
Harminder Singh Gill, District Congress Committee president, while addressing party workers, lashed out at the style of functioning of the BJP-led Central Government and claimed that people had made up their mind to reject the policies of the present governments at the Centre and in the state.
He said in the present circumstances, only the Congress party could provide the leadership to resolve the critical conditions confronting the country like inflation, unemployment and poverty.
The workers took out a march in different bazaars and roads of the town. The march concluded at Char Khambha Chowk having started from Congress Bhawan, Tarn Taran. Sandeep Agnihotri, Hrithik Arora, NSUI president, Beant Singh were among those who addressed the gathering.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...