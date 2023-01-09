Congress workers take out march ahead of Rahul Gandhi's yatra

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 8

Congress workers organised a foot march in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra today.

Harminder Singh Gill, District Congress Committee president, while addressing party workers, lashed out at the style of functioning of the BJP-led Central Government and claimed that people had made up their mind to reject the policies of the present governments at the Centre and in the state.

He said in the present circumstances, only the Congress party could provide the leadership to resolve the critical conditions confronting the country like inflation, unemployment and poverty.

The workers took out a march in different bazaars and roads of the town. The march concluded at Char Khambha Chowk having started from Congress Bhawan, Tarn Taran. Sandeep Agnihotri, Hrithik Arora, NSUI president, Beant Singh were among those who addressed the gathering.

#BJP #Congress #rahul gandhi #tarn taran