Congress workers take out march in Patti

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 6

Congress workers, under the leadership of former MLA and Tarn Taran District Congress Committee president Harminder Singh Gill, took out a march in Patti on Friday. The march was organised in support of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The march started from the Patti grain market and passed through the railway station and Gurdwara Bibi Rajni.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Gill said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was creating unity among citizens against the sense of terror created by communal sections.

He said the yatra, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, was getting huge response from all sections of society.

Gill called upon people to be united against the politics of hatred and to come for unity among the countrymen. NSUI state leader Rhitik Arora also organised a meeting of Congress workers in Tarn Taran to make party workers aware of the yatra on Friday.