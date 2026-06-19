Cong’s Pahra set for second term as Gurdaspur civic body chief

Baljeet Singh Pahra is poised to become the president of the Gurdaspur Municipal Committee (MC) for a second consecutive term, following a directive from the Director of Local Bodies allocating the mayoral office to the general category.

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Pahra secured his mandate by winning Ward 3 by a margin of 376 votes. His victory helps cement the Congress party’s continued control over the local council, as the party captured 21 of the 29 available seats in the recent civic elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed seven wards, whilst an independent candidate took the remaining seat.

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As he prepares to take the helm once more, local residents have voiced their expectations, urging the returning president to prioritise pressing civic issues. Chief amongst their concerns is the immediate need to resolve the city’s ongoing problems with refuse collection.

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The upcoming term will mark Pahra’s second stint as MC chief, having previously held the post from 2021 to 2026. Pahra, who is the brother of sitting Gurdaspur Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, experienced a remarkably different political landscape during his first tenure. At that time, coinciding with a Congress-led state government, the party swept all 29 municipal wards, and Pahra won his seat entirely unopposed.