Conjoined twins Sohna & Mohna get enumeration forms under SIR drive

Born as conjoined twins, brothers Sohna and Mohna on Saturday received their enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 campaign being conducted by the Election Commission of India. Booth Level Officer (BLO) Satpal Singh of Booth No. 101 under Assembly Constituency 20-Attari (SC) visited their residence to distribute pre-filled enumeration forms.

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Although conjoined, both brothers are registered as separate eligible voters. During the visit, the BLO verified their identities, including date of birth, family details, relationship status, present address and other required information before handing over the forms.

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Sohna and Mohna are unique in India’s electoral history as the first conjoined twins recognised by the Election Commission as two individual electors. In January 2022, upon turning 18, each was issued a separate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), granting them independent voting rights.

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During the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections in 2022, special arrangements were made to ensure both twins could cast their votes independently and in secrecy, upholding the principle of free and confidential voting despite their physical condition.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (Amritsar) Dalwinderjit Singh said the primary objective of the Election Commission’s SIR-2026 campaign is to ensure electoral rolls are accurate, transparent and inclusive. He said all 2,134 booth level officers (BLOs) in the district are conducting door-to-door visits to interact with voters so that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll and incorrect or duplicate entries are removed.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the visit to the residence of Sohna and Mohna reflects the Election Commission’s commitment to reaching every voter personally. He emphasised that no citizen should be excluded from the electoral roll due to any unique circumstance. “No eligible voter should be left out of the electoral roll, and no ineligible entry should remain in the voter list,” he said.

He further informed that under SIR-2026, several measures are being implemented, including door-to-door verification, special facilitation for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens, use of mobile applications for corrections and registrations, and matching electoral rolls with birth and death records to ensure updated and accurate voter lists.