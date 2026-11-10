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Home / Amritsar / Connect youth with Gurbani to fight drug menace in Punjab: Akal Takht Acting Jathedar

Connect youth with Gurbani to fight drug menace in Punjab: Akal Takht Acting Jathedar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:40 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honours Sikh preacher Pinderpal Singh.
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) honoured renowned Sikh preacher Pinderpal Singh on Monday for delivering a 16-day series of Gurbani katha at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall from October 25 to November 9.

The programme began on the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas, the fourth Sikh Guru and concluded on Monday. Several Sikh religious leaders and representatives of various organisations felicitated the preacher.

Those present included Golden Temple Head Granthi Amarjit Singh, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Tek Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Amarjit Singh thanked Pinderpal Singh for his efforts to explain Gurbani and Sikh history to devotees over the past 16 days. He said the preacher had made a valuable contribution by connecting the sangat with Gurbani and the teachings of Sikh Gurus.

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Recalling that Giani Sant Singh Maskin had delivered katha at the same venue for several years, he said the continuation of the tradition by Pinderpal Singh was a matter of pride for the Sikh community.

He added that the SGPC, with the support of devotees, had organised 48 Gurmat programmes across Amritsar to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas. Pinderpal Singh had also participated in these programmes and enlightened devotees about Sikh history.

Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said Gurbani teachings could guide individuals towards a meaningful life and help society overcome social evils. He said Sikh scholars and preachers who explained Gurbani in simple and accessible language held a special place in the community.

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Referring to the growing drug menace in Punjab, he said connecting the younger generation with Gurbani and gurdwaras was essential to tackling the challenge. He expressed concern over the deaths of youngsters due to drugs and attacks on those raising their voice against the menace.

Referring to the death of Bhai Parvinder Singh, who had been vocal against drugs, in Mansa, he described the incident as deeply unfortunate for Punjab.

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