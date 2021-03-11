Conserving Amritsar's heritage on their mind

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

A seminar ‘Conservation of Amritsar’s Heritage: Retrospective introspection’ made an attempt to increase the importance of heritage conservation.

Organised by the Rotary Amritsar North, veteran conservation professional Prof Dr Balvinder Singh, in his address, said recent restoration of Gobindgarh Fort, Town Hall and Urban Hatt were good examples of professional conservation.

He showed traditional houses in the walled city with beautifully decorated elements. He said no doubt the Heritage Street, leading to the Golden Temple, received enhanced aesthetics, but at the same time the character of the holy city was lost due to Rajasthani flavour in colour and texture. He was critical of disregard of the wall and other vernacular buildings enroute the Heritage Street.

He requested the club members to own at least Ram Bagh, which houses the Summer Palace of legendary Maharaja Ranjit Singh, restore and maintain its pristine glory.

Among others Dr Kiranjit Singh, ophthalmologist and heritage lover Harbans Lal, Dr Kuldip Singh Arora, Dr GS Madan, Ranjit Khehra, Vipin Bhasin were also present.