Constable killed by armed group over old rivalry in Amritsar

A Punjab Police constable was allegedly killed by a group of people late Friday night over an old rivalry at Jagdev Kalan village falling under the jurisdiction of Rajasansi Police Station in Amritsar.

The deceased, Jagjit Singh, was reportedly posted with a DSP in Gurdaspur district.

Jagjit’s wife, Harjit Kaur, said he had come home after work when around 10 to 12 armed persons came to the house and assaulted him brutally. When other family members tried to intervene and rescue Jagjit, the assailants allegedly thrashed them as well. After the assault, the accused fled the spot in their vehicles.

Harjit said the main accused has been identified as Balram Singh, who allegedly had an old enmity with the family.

The injured constable was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and an investigation is under way.