Construction work on radial roads to Golden Temple from next week

The construction and renovation work on the four radial roads leading to the Golden Temple is set to begin next week as part of a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving civic amenities and easing traffic movement in the city’s central areas.

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The decision was reviewed at a meeting between Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and senior civic officials regarding ongoing and upcoming development projects in the Central Assembly constituency.

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Officials discussed plans to redesign the four key roads with upgraded infrastructure and a heritage-style appearance, considering the heavy daily footfall of devotees visiting the Golden Temple.

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The civic body also reviewed the progress of the Kairon Market parking complex project, which is expected to help address persistent traffic congestion and parking issues in nearby commercial areas.

Officials said development works worth around Rs 10 crore under the Rangla Punjab project had been approved for the constituency, with estimates and tendering expected to be completed shortly. In addition, projects worth nearly Rs 23 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme are also set to be initiated.

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The approved works include strengthening of the sewerage network, regular water supply, road construction, improved street-lighting, environmental cleanliness measures and renovation of public parks across various wards of the constituency.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said development works were underway across all wards of the Central constituency and added that work orders for projects worth nearly Rs 4 crore had already been issued. He directed officials to expedite the implementation process in the coming days.

Senior Municipal Corporation officials, including engineering, health and estate department representatives, attended the meeting.