 Construction works on NH-1 lead to traffic jams, commuters suffer : The Tribune India

Motorists face problems mostly on Manawala-Gumtala stretch

Commuters stuck in a traffic jam in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

Construction works on National Highway-1, especially bypass road, is causing long traffic jams on a daily basis, leaving commuters high and dry. Residents are urging the authorities concerned to speed up the pace of construction works to get rid of traffic jams. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been constructing over-bridges at five different locations on the national highway from Manawala to Gumtala area.

More than one lakh persons daily visit the city from outside and they all have to face these traffic jams. Those coming from the Jalandhar side have to face long traffic jams at Manawala and Daburji on the outskirts of the city as traffic has been diverted to the single lane. To make matters worse, the single lane is encroached by residents every evening. People often park their vehicles along this road to buy goods from roadside shops and vends.

Air passengers coming to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport are at the receiving end as they have to face traffic jams at many places on the bypass road. Construction work at the Vallah chowk is creating regular hurdles in the smooth movement of traffic on the bypass road. Residents are not satisfied with the pace of work as it seems that work would not be completed six months hence.

Iqbal Singh, owner of a private firm, said, “I have to visit various sites for inspection on the periphery of the city. During the last six months, I have been facing regular traffic jams. The construction works are going on, but it seems that it would take some more months to complete. The NHAI should pay heed to the inconvenience being caused to commuters and speed up the pace of work.”

The residents alleged that the police set up nakas to keep a check on bypass road, adding to commuters’ woes. “The barricading by the police on bypass road also leads to traffic jams. The police should adopt some other technique to check traffic violations. Instead of helping people, the police install barricades on the road causing more trouble to commuters,” said a resident.

