Consumer Forum orders insurance firm to pay Rs 2 lakh with 6% interest to complainant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 2 lakh along with 6 per cent interest to a local resident whose medical insurance claim was earlier repudiated.

Earlier, Indu and her husband Rajesh Kumar of Majitha Road, had filed a complaint against the Oriental Insurance Company stating that they had purchased medical insurance from the company by paying the requisite premium for a sum assured of Rs 2 lakh.

The complainant stated that the policy was valid from September 12, 2017 to September 11, 2018. However, Rakesh Kumar suddenly fell ill on October 16, 2017 a month after the purchase of the policy.

After hospitalisation, Rakesh Kumar underwent coronary artery bypass surgery. The patient remained hospitalised for two weeks and spent a total of Rs 3,41,878 on his treatment.

However, the complainant’s claim was later denied by the insurance company stating that the patient had not disclosed the facts regarding his health while purchasing the policy.

The opposite party in its reply stated that in the patient’s condition, all major arteries of the heart are blocked and as per the company policy, claims for the pre-existing diseases are payable only after three years of the policy. It stated that in this case, the policy is only a month old.

Legal counsels for the complainant Gaurav Arora and Himanshu Arora said that before issuing the insurance policy, the empanelled doctor of the insurance company medically examined the insured and in the present case, the empanelled doctors of the opposite party had not reported any pre-existing disease.

After hearing the arguments, the forum stated that it was the duty of the insurance company to check the health condition of the insured before issuing the policy. It further stated that the reason for repudiation of the claim was not based on medical evidence. It stated that as such the complainant is entitled to the sum insured of Rs 2 lakh.