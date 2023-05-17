Consumers miffed at power tariff hike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

Power tariff hike by 8.64 per cent has irked those consumers who have not been availing 300 units of free power supply per month and slammed the government for passing the burden on them. Commercial consumers are also peeved at the government.

Consumer Namita Aggarwal said her family neither brought down the seven kilowatt connection at home nor split it among family members to avail 300-unit free power scheme. Now, they have to pay more for the power consumed. She said it was startling that the families like her would have to shell out more to power utility.

The commercial consumers are offended that their input cost will hike with the introduction of Rs 25-30 as fixed charges and bear a hike of 47 paise average per unit rate.

Kamal Dalmia, an industrialist, said 60 paise per unit hike translated to close to 10 per cent increase for the industry. The PSPCL has a monopoly in power supply in the entire state. In the absence of no competition, it finds it convenient to pass on the hike to consumers. For instance, due to severe competition in the yarn and dying industry its rates have not increased for the past several years. To earn profit they need to resort to in-house upgradation. Omission of in-house upgradation is costing them dearly.

Balwinder Singh, a consumer, said it was a double whammy for those who have not been enjoying 300-unit free power scheme. He said the government should have spared a thought for them. He said the government should not pass the burden of free power units on those who are not the beneficiaries.