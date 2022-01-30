Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 29

Even as the Election Commission increased the expenditure limit for contesting Assembly elections to Rs40 lakh earlier this month, the general public feels that contesting poll is unaffordable for upright and honest candidates.

For me personally, I cannot even imagine that if the investments in elections are so high, then how high will the profits be? And, it is not the expenses during the poll days. The aspirants have been spending so much money on hoardings, branding, rallies and what not for the last many months. Sukhmeet Singh, A city resident

The limit was increased after seeking suggestions from political parties who had cited rate of inflation and other factors. The earlier expenditure limit for contesting Assembly elections, fixed in 2014, authorised candidates to make a maximum expenditure of Rs28 lakh.

But even after setting such a high expenditure limit, the ECI is forced to keep in place several measures to keep a check on money being spent by candidates. The general feeling is that most candidates would spend even higher that Rs40 lakh and try every measure to hide expenses.

However, residents feel that the efforts should be made to decrease the use of money during election campaigns. They said 95 per cent of the population cannot even spend this much amount in case anyone in their family gets critically ill or need some costly treatment.

“Why would someone spend a huge amount to get elected just because he wants to do public service? Certainly the ECI is doing a number of things to check the use of money, but still most candidates would spend more than the limit,” said Jagjeevan Singh, a senior citizen. The expenditure limit for the parliamentary elections has been increased to Rs95 lakh for parliamentary constituencies. The earlier expenditure limit stood at Rs70 lakh.

Another resident Sukhmeet Singh said: “For me personally, I cannot even imagine that if the investments in elections are so high, then how high could the profits be? And, it is not the expenses in the poll days. The aspirants have been spending so much money on hoardings, branding, rallies and what not for the last many months.”