Continuous rain damages wheat crop, delays harvesting across Tarn Taran

Intermittent light to moderate rain continued throughout the day in remote parts of the district, adding to farmers’ woes. The rainfall is proving extremely harmful for the main wheat crop, as well as for vegetables and the horticulture sector.

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The rain is not only delaying the harvesting process but is also damaging ripe wheat ears, which is likely to affect overall yield. Dilbagh Singh, a farmer from Lalughuman village, said that continuous rainfall over the past few days has caused considerable damage to the wheat crop in the area.

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Pal Singh, a vegetable grower from Aladinpur, said that vegetables and orchards are also being adversely affected by the rain. Chief Agriculture Officer Tejbir Singh Bhangu said that reports of damage to the wheat crop are being received from various parts of the district.

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He added that there have been reports of a hailstorm in Gandiwind and Khadoor Sahib, which could lead to further damage. Rain was reported on Tuesday from Tarn Taran city and several towns in the district, including Chabal, Gandiwind, Sran, Khalra, Khemkaran, Harike, Sarhali, Naushera Pannuan and Chohla Sahib.

Water accumulation on village roads has made movement difficult. The rain has also delayed wheat procurement, as high moisture content in the crop is creating problems.