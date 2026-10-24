Contractor, four associates booked over labourer’s death in Amritsar

The Chheharta police have booked five persons on charges of culpable homicide after a 50-year-old labourer succumbed to his injuries at the Civil Hospital, Batala, following an alleged assault.

The incident reportedly occurred a few days ago at an under-construction house in Chheharta, where the victim was allegedly beaten by his construction contractor and his associates over an issue.

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The deceased, identified as Meera Masih, a resident of Umarwal village under the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala, died on October 18.

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According to the FIR, he was working as a labourer for a contractor, Shamsher Singh alias Shera, who had taken a contract for house construction.

In his complaint, the deceased’s brother, Kartar Masih, told the police that the victim had gone to work at a house in Anandpuri Colony near Dera Radha Soami on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar on September 9 along with the contractor and four others, identified as Amni, Shinder Singh alias Nimma, Jagmeet Singh and Gyan Masih.

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The complainant alleged that on October 15, Jagmeet Singh and Shinder Singh brought his brother home on a motorcycle in an injured condition and informed the family that he was unwell.

Meera Masih later told his family that he had been unable to work because of his health condition. When he refused to work, the contractor and the four others allegedly assaulted him on the contractor’s directions, hitting him with bricks and kicking him in the abdomen and private parts.

The family first took him to Miri Piri Hospital at Qila Lal Singh on October 16. He was referred to the Civil Hospital, Batala, where he was admitted on October 17. He died during treatment the following day.

The complainant alleged that the contractor and the four others were responsible for his brother’s death and sought action against them.

The Qila Lal Singh police initially registered a zero FIR before transferring the case to the Chheharta police station in Amritsar, as the incident had occurred within its jurisdiction. The case has been registered under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).