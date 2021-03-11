Contractual roadways employees hold protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 10

Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and Punbus organised a gate rally in front of the workshop of the depot here on Tuesday. They were demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

Conductors, drivers and other clerical staff of the department participated in the rally. The protesting employees organised the gate rally under the banner of Punjab Roadways/Punbus Contract Workers’ Union.

Addressing on the occasion, Rajwant Singh, chairman, and Baljit Singh, president, of the depot union, demanded the stopping of the process initiated for the recruitment of new staff. They laid stress on reinstatement of the staff removed from their jobs.

The leaders batted for ‘equal work, equal pay’ and demanded regularisation of all employees working on a contract basis.

The protesting employees raised slogans against the indifferent attitude of the state government towards their genuine demands.