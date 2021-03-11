Contractual roadways employees hold protest

Tarn Taran, May 10
Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and Punbus organised a gate rally in front of the workshop of the depot here on Tuesday. They were demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands.
Conductors, drivers and other clerical staff of the department participated in the rally. The protesting employees organised the gate rally under the banner of Punjab Roadways/Punbus Contract Workers’ Union.
Addressing on the occasion, Rajwant Singh, chairman, and Baljit Singh, president, of the depot union, demanded the stopping of the process initiated for the recruitment of new staff. They laid stress on reinstatement of the staff removed from their jobs.
The leaders batted for ‘equal work, equal pay’ and demanded regularisation of all employees working on a contract basis.
The protesting employees raised slogans against the indifferent attitude of the state government towards their genuine demands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...