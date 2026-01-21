DT
PT
Contractual sanitation workers protest, burn state govt effigy in Tarn Taran

Contractual sanitation workers protest, burn state govt effigy in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent
tarn taran, Updated At : 04:09 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Water supply & sanitation contract workers burn an effigy and raise slogans against the state govt. Gurbaxpuri
Contract workers under the banner of the Water Supply and Sanitation Contract Workers Union, Punjab, burnt an effigy of the state government here today and declared their participation in the state-level rally to be held on January 24 at Dirba for their demands. Gurwinder Singh Bath, Dilbag Singh Doburji , Paramjit Singh Bakipur were among those who addressed the gathering.

The workers organised a rally at the Gandhi Municipal Park and after marching on the roads of the town, they burnt the effigy near the Kasur drain on Amritsar road. The leaders said that the Water Supply and Sanitation Department of the Punjab Government had been continuously providing them work for the last 15 to 20 years on various posts in the field, but their services had not been regularised as yet.

The leaders announced that the enlisted/outsourced workers of the department from Tarn Taran district, along with their families and children, would join the January 24 rally to be held in the grain market of Dirba, Assembly constituency of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Chairman, Cabinet sub-committee).

