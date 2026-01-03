Controversy erupts over postal staff’s inability to read Punjabi

A controversy erupted after a video from the General Post Office (GPO), Amritsar, went viral on social media, showing a postal employee unable to read Punjabi while dealing with a customer. The incident has triggered a wider debate over the alleged neglect of the Punjabi language in Central Government offices functioning in Punjab.

Advertisement

According to the viral video, a customer had visited the GPO to post a letter addressed to a Punjab Government department. The address on the envelope was written in Punjabi. The postal assistant, identified as Vishal Singh, a resident of Delhi, reportedly told the customer that he could not read Punjabi and asked him to read out the address and explain it in Hindi.

Advertisement

The customer objected, expressing concern that an employee working in Punjab, where the majority of customers are Punjabi-speaking, was unable to understand the local language. He further stated that even though the department functions under the Central Government, knowledge of Punjabi should be essential for officials posted in the state.

Advertisement

The video also shows that other staff members at the post office stepped in to assist the customer. However, the customer alleged that Punjabi was not displayed on any signboards inside the post office and accused the Postal Department of ignoring the language altogether.

Responding to the controversy, Vishal Singh said he has been posted at the Amritsar GPO for the past four years, but since it is a Central Government department, learning Punjabi is not mandatory for him.

Advertisement

Following the video going viral, the issue drew strong reactions on social media. In this backdrop, leaders and workers of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, protesting the alleged neglect of the Punjabi language and what they described as a constitutional violation by Central Government departments operating in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhchain Singh, uncle of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, said Punjab is a Punjabi-speaking state and, under the Punjabi Language Act, 2008, the use of Punjabi is mandatory in all government offices located in the state, irrespective of whether they function under the Centre or the state government.

He alleged that in several Central Government offices, including the Amritsar GPO, officials involved in public dealing refuse to communicate in Punjabi and instead compel citizens to converse in Hindi.

Party leaders further claimed that signboards, directions and public information in many Central Government offices are displayed only in Hindi or English. They said this was a direct violation of the Punjabi Language Act, 2008, and reflected linguistic discrimination against Punjabis. They also criticised the Punjab Government’s silence on the issue and accused BJP leaders in the state of adopting a dual stance.

The party asserted that Articles 29 and 350-A of the Indian Constitution guarantee citizens the right to protect and use their mother tongue. It warned that if the alleged injustice towards the Punjabi language is not addressed immediately, the party would intensify its agitation from the streets to government institutions.