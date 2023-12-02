Convention dwells on construction waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) as a knowledge partner of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) that supports cleaner air and better health (CABH) project, organised a state-level convention on construction, demolition, dust and waste management here today.

The event was held under the chairmanship of Rahul, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation. It brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to discuss and address the challenges and opportunities associated with construction and demolition waste management in the city. The construction and demolition waste significantly contributes to air pollution and environmental degradation in the urban areas. As urbanisation and infrastructure demands grow, construction and demolition waste generation is expected to rise, posing challenges like inadequate infrastructure and informal waste processing.

Recognising the importance of clean construction practices, the participants emphasised on the need to raise awareness about the deleterious environmental and health impacts of dust and waste generated at construction sites. Solutions discussed included promoting eco-friendly construction practices, implementing efficient waste segregation and establishing recycling facilities.

Collaborative efforts among government agencies, construction firms, and waste management companies were underscored to overcome barriers and implement effective construction and demolition waste management strategies.

Shedding light on the MC’s ongoing efforts towards clean construction, Rahul said, “Amritsar is actively addressing solid waste management in the city with a focus on efficiently managing construction and demolition waste. The MC has established a 100 TPD treatment plant to tackle the construction and demolition waste. Bringing CEEW on board as a knowledge partner would contribute to catalysing our city action plan aimed at reducing the burden of waste management.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr Abhishek Kar, senior programme lead, CEEW, said, “The CEEW has been instrumental in reshaping the narrative for clean construction practices by collaborating with industry partners. In this endeavour, we first understand the nuances of construction practices on the ground and then design and assess interventions on active construction sites as part of the CABH project supported by USAID.”

Sandeep Rishi, Municipal Commissioner, Ludhiana, Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner, Amritsar, Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust, Dr Arpan Patra, Priyanka Singh (CEEW), Sandeep Narang (C&D expert), Amit Arora (ArchiDes), Dr Amrita Rana, Clean Air Punjab, Ashish Kumar and Vinay Sharma, RAAHI Project and others participated in the convention.

#Environment #United States of America USA