Cooking up change: Govt school students turn farm waste into green fuel, win national honour

In a major achievement for rural innovation, a science project developed by two students and a teacher from Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal, has been adjudged the ‘Best Project under District Category’ at the prestigious Viksit Bharat Buildathon, organised by the Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

Titled “Innovative biomass-based cooking system for enhanced nutritional preservation and environmental sustainability”, the project was developed under the guidance of Sanjeev Kumar, Vocational Lecturer (horticulture), by students Sajanpreet Singh and Sukhbir Singh, who participated in the buildathon for the first time.

Advertisement

The project introduces an innovative cooking technique in which food is prepared through steam, helping preserve its nutritional value while

Advertisement

reducing harmful cooking practices. The trio used biomass fuel prepared by the school from

agricultural and garden waste, promoting sustainable waste management

Advertisement

as well as eco-friendly energy utilisation.

The school has officially received confirmation of the achievement from the Ministry of Education, and the project has also been selected for a cash award.

Calling it a proud moment for the institution, Kumar said such innovative

projects encouraged students to think scientifically and work towards sustainable development.

“The system uses locally sourced organic waste, including weeds such as parthenium, waste paper and sawdust, to prepare biofuel,” he said.

The two students, both rural residents, have also been spreading awareness among farmers and local communities about adopting sustainable methods of energy use.

School in-charge Germanjit Singh lauded the students and their mentor for the achievement, saying the recognition had brought immense pride and honour to the institution.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon is a national-level initiative aimed at inspiring young innovators to contribute towards the vision of a developed and self-reliant India. The programme aims to encourage participants to develop practical, sustainable and socially impactful ideas capable of addressing real-life challenges faced by society and the nation.The buildathon is broadly centred around four themes - ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Vocal for Local’, ‘Swadeshi’, and ‘Samridh Bharat’. Through these categories, students are exhorted to promote indigenous technologies, support local products and entrepreneurship, develop sustainable solutions, and contribute towards building a prosperous and environmentally conscious India.

Beyond serving as a platform for innovation, the initiative also seeks to nurture values of sustainability, self-reliance and nation-building among students.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon-2025 has emerged as one of the country’s largest innovation-driven educational initiatives, witnessing participation from more than one crore students and over three lakh schools across India. The nationwide campaign is being recognised as India’s “largest synchronised innovation hackathon” and one of the country’s biggest school innovation movements, inspiring young minds to develop creative, practical and solution-oriented ideas.