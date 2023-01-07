Cooperative Department official attacked in village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 6

A tense situation was witnessed at Sursing village here on Thursday when an Inspector (Gurinder Singh) of the Cooperative Department, who had come to conduct an inquiry into alleged irregularities committed in the working of Cooperative Agriculture Service Society (CASS), Sursing, was attacked by office-bearers of the village society.

Inspector Gurinder Singh lodged a complaint with the Bhikhiwind police against Satvir Singh (secretary, CASS), Mankirat Singh (treasurer) and Gurpreet Singh.

The Inspector had come to probe the alleged irregularities worth lakhs of rupees.

In his complaint to the police, the Inspector stated that the accused manhandled him, used filthy language, torn the record of the society and beat him up severely. Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar said the accused had been booked under Sections 353 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code. All three accused are absconding.