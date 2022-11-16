Cooperative week observed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 15

The 69th Sarav Bharti Cooperative Week was observed by the Cooperative Department in Khadoor Sahib. Deputy Registrar Jasparjeet Singh presided over the function organised on the occasion.

The function was attended by the secretaries, salesmen and representative of the cooperative committees.

The Deputy Registrar, while addressing on the occasion, talked about different schemes of the department for the welfare of farmers. He said farmers must not burn stubble and use machinery provided by the department.