Cop arrested for assault

Amritsar: The city police have arrested a cop for allegedly thrashing a pharmacist at the Civil Hospital here. The victim, identified as Naval Kumar, was thrashed near the postmortem house in the hospital premises on Thursday. In protest against the attack, the Punjab Pharmacists’ Association along with other health organisations on Friday held a demonstration at the hospital. Ashok Sharma, president of the association, said only when the Police Commissioner agreed to add more sections to the FIR against the cop following did the protest came to an end. TNS

Foetus found abandoned

Amritsar: A foetus was found abandoned in a vacant ground at Vanjhawala village falling under the Ajnala police station here when a fetus was found abandoned in a vacant ground here yesterday. The incident came to light when Lakhwinder Singh, former sarpanch of the village, found the same in a vacant plot. He raised an alarm and called the panchayat members who also reached there. On getting information, the police reached the spot and took the foetus into their custody and registered a case under Section 315 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons. TNS

Colours of devotion: The illuminated Shivala Bhag Bhayian Temple on the eve of Mahashivratri in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar