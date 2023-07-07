 Cop held for kidnapping doc : The Tribune India

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Raids being conducted to arrest his two accomplices

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested a policeman for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a private doctor who runs his clinic near the bus stop at Khurmania village here.

The victim has been identified as Dr Jagjit Singh, alias Bobby.

The incident came to light when the accused and his two accomplices came to the Ranjit Avenue area for taking the extortion amount. However, he was nabbed at the spot and the kidnapped doctor saved, while the two other accused fled away.

The investigation of the case brought a shocker for the Police Department as the accused turned out to be a policeman deputed in the traffic wing of the City police.

The main accused has been identified as Hoshiar Singh. He was sent to judicial custody after the expiry of police remand.

“We have identified his accomplices and raids are being carried out to arrest them,” Amanjot Kaur, SHO, Ranjit Avenue, said.

Nishan Singh, a relative of the victim said two days ago, Bobby’s wife Karamjit Kaur had received a call that he had been kidnapped by three persons. Nishan said he called back at the number. At the other end, Bobby said three persons had abducted him, accusing him of drug trafficking. They were demanding Rs 5 lakh for releasing the victim.

Nishan said they arranged Rs 70,000 and asked the kidnappers to come near the Ranjit Avenue passport office. He said the accused came at the spot with the abducted doctor in a car. Nishan added that when the accused came out of the car for taking the amount, they raised an alarm and caught one of them while the other two managed to escape the spot.

Amanjot Kaur said following preliminary investigations, Hoshiar Singh was sent to judicial custody and raids were on to arrest his accomplices.

Rs 5L extortion amount; Had come to receive Rs 70K

The accused and his accomplices were demanding Rs 5 lakh for the release of the victim. When they had come to the area near the Ranjit Avenue passport to receive Rs 70,000 as the first instalment of the extortion money, the relatives of the victim raised an alarm and caught one of the accused (the cop) while the other two managed to flee the spot.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

6
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

7
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

8
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

9
Nation

PM Modi to dedicate to nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

10
Nation

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

I’m NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar

Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur

Freedom of expression doesn’t mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Trudeau

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana’s extradition

US asks court not to stop 26/11 accused Rana's extradition

India wants his custody for trial in Mumbai attack case

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Metro bus service resumes partially

Tangled wires, cables mar beauty of Green Avenue

Park at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar in need of official attention

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: CHB to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

FIR against Mahira Homes for submitting forged papers

Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy scam cases

CBI books defence firm for Rs 30-crore loan fraud

GST collection up 15% in first quarter, says Kejriwal

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Man’s body with severed head found

Now, cops to carry gadgets for smart policing

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents

5 plays enacted at 'Garden Natak Mela'