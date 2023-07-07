Cop held for kidnapping doc

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested a policeman for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a private doctor who runs his clinic near the bus stop at Khurmania village here.

The victim has been identified as Dr Jagjit Singh, alias Bobby.

The incident came to light when the accused and his two accomplices came to the Ranjit Avenue area for taking the extortion amount. However, he was nabbed at the spot and the kidnapped doctor saved, while the two other accused fled away.

The investigation of the case brought a shocker for the Police Department as the accused turned out to be a policeman deputed in the traffic wing of the City police.

The main accused has been identified as Hoshiar Singh. He was sent to judicial custody after the expiry of police remand.

“We have identified his accomplices and raids are being carried out to arrest them,” Amanjot Kaur, SHO, Ranjit Avenue, said.

Nishan Singh, a relative of the victim said two days ago, Bobby’s wife Karamjit Kaur had received a call that he had been kidnapped by three persons. Nishan said he called back at the number. At the other end, Bobby said three persons had abducted him, accusing him of drug trafficking. They were demanding Rs 5 lakh for releasing the victim.

Nishan said they arranged Rs 70,000 and asked the kidnappers to come near the Ranjit Avenue passport office. He said the accused came at the spot with the abducted doctor in a car. Nishan added that when the accused came out of the car for taking the amount, they raised an alarm and caught one of them while the other two managed to escape the spot.

Amanjot Kaur said following preliminary investigations, Hoshiar Singh was sent to judicial custody and raids were on to arrest his accomplices.

Rs 5L extortion amount; Had come to receive Rs 70K

