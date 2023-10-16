Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 15

The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have booked a police officer, his wife and their son on the charges of breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Rattan Chand, a resident of Pudda Colony, Kapurthala, his wife Rajinder Kaur and son Vishav Deep Singh.

Gurdev, a resident of Sangowal village, complained to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that the marriage of his granddaughter Harman Deep Kaur, an NRI in Canada, was solemnised with Vishav Deep on June 26, 2019.

He said Harman invited her husband to Canada in 2022 where she learnt that Vishav was a drug addict and could not live without drugs. When she tried to stop her husband from taking drugs, he left the house and never returned.

The complainant said his parents refused to give any information about Vishav and kept them in the dark about their son’s addiction and bad character, thus cheating them. The SSP directed the Shahkot DSP to inquire, who recommended the registration of a case. The SHO said a case was registered. Further probe was on.

