Amritsar cops barking up wrong tree: Locals on action against minor traffic offences

Traffic rules seem to have gone for a toss in Amritsar, it seems. Once you hit the road, the ride is risky, say locals, pointing towards the growing number of trucks loaded with construction material plying on busy stretches and highways.

With unregistered tractor-trailers spotted on city roads during peak hours almost every day, the residents flayed the slack attitude of the traffic police and the regional transport towards the glaring violation.

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Airing his woes, Ravinder Sultanwind, a local, said: “Challans are issued for minor offences, while those violating the Motor Vehicles Act get away easily. This practice has to stop.”

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The irony is that the state government had issued orders against the use of tractor-trailers for commercial purposes long back. And years later, its directive has met with non-compliance.

A hotelier, Surinder Singh, said the authorities had failed to act against the illegality, ignoring the grave threat these trolleys posed while plying on busy roads or highways.

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MK Sharma, an advocate, said even the death of a 22-year-old girls in a tragic road accident at Chheharta on April 28 had failed to move the authorities concerned.

After Sharma approached the State Transport Commissioner Parneet Shergill, officials concerned were directed to take immediate measures to check the practice.

“The MVA-1988 permits the use of tractor-trailers for the agricultural purposes only. The traffic police and the State Transport Commission should launch a joint campaign to root out this illegal practice,” he added.