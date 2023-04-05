Cop's body found from nullah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

The body of a gunman, deployed for the security of the DSP, Attari, was found near the Ganda Nullah here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohit Sharma.

According to information, residents of nearby areas out on a morning walk found the body, which had several injury marks on Mohit’s face. The residents immediately informed the police. After reaching the spot, the police started investigating the matter.

The police have also started collecting the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. As per information, Mohit Sharma was deputed as a gunman with Attari DSP Pravesh Chopra. After a preliminary investigation, police officials said it seemed that some miscreants made an attempt to loot Mohit. The robbers attacked him with sharp weapons.