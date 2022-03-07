Cops book 2 prisoners who claimed innocence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

The city police have booked the two jail inmates, who had uploaded a video from the jail to claim their innocence after the death of another jail inmate Davinder Singh, who died during treatment at a hospital on March 1.

The prisoners were identified as Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky of Kathu Nangal, and Sikander of Batala Road, who uploaded a video from the jail on a mobile describing the incident and allegedly held the jail staff responsible for the death of Davinder Singh. Now on the complaint of jail staff, the police booked them for violating jail rules. However, the jail staff didn’t recover the mobile from them.

Ramesh Chand, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail, stated in his complaint to Islamabad police that both the accused had a quarrel with prisoner Bikkar, alias Bikram Masih, and Davinder Singh, alias “Bhullu Pehalwan”, in Barrack number 6 of 8. During the fight, members of both groups got minor injuries. The Medical Officer at the jail referred them to the Civil Hospital.

Sucha Singh, Assistant Superintendent, in-charge of Barrack No, 6, had written a letter to the SHO, Islamabad police station, to register a case against them. Later, the Vicky and Sikander along with their companion shifted to Barrack Nos. 7 of 8.

During treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital Davinder Singh died on March 1. After his death, a video went viral from the jail in which Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, and Sikander and issued the statement.

The jail staff checked the premises and the barrack but no phone was recovered. “The accused made a video on mobile phone from the jail and violated the jail rules. They also levelled false allegations against the jail department and tried to defame the jail staff,” said Ramesh Chand, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail.

Chander Mohan, in-charge, Fatahpur police post, said, “A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Islamabad police station in this regard.”

However, the deceased’s family demanded action against jail staff for negligence. They held a demonstration outside Government Medical College and accused the jail administration of thrashing the victim.

It is worth mentioning here that the post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate by a board of doctors from Government Medical College here on Wednesday. The report of the judicial magistrate is still awaited.

Vicky and Sikandar claimed in the video that they had a quarrel with Davinder, but it ended following a mutual compromise. They said it were the jail staff, led by a deputy superintendent of jail, who took Davinder out and thrashed him. They alleged that they were now being made a scapegoat and being accused of thrashing him as a result of which he sustained injuries, which ultimately led to his death.

Just before his death, Davinder had also accused three jail employees, including a deputy superintendent and guards of thrashing him with sticks on his head and leg. A video from the hospital was also circulated on social media. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital on February 17 and died on March 1.