Cops bust 3 arms networks, 7 held in Amritsar

The Amritsar city police on Wednesday claimed to have busted three illegal arms supply networks, arresting seven persons and detaining a juvenile.

The police seized 15 pistols, 15 live cartridges and two cars from those arrested.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill told reporters that the accused were involved in procuring and supplying illegal firearms to criminals.

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He said that, in two of the cases, the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers who were sending weapons from Pakistan into India using drones.

Sharing details, he said Satnam Singh and Bhalla Singh of Moga were arrested with five .30-bore pistols, five live cartridges and a car.

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During the investigation, the police found that Satnam was in contact with a foreign-based handler. He allegedly received the consignments and supplied the weapons further with the help of his associate.

In the second case, the police arrested Gautam Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran; Manvir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana; and Jaskarandeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran. The police seized seven pistols, 10 live cartridges and a car.

The Police Commissioner said Gautam was also in contact with a foreign-based arms smuggler and was receiving consignments before supplying them to criminal elements with the help of his accomplices.

In the third instance, the police arrested Amritsar residents Simranjit Singh and Abhi. A juvenile was also detained in the case.

Three pistols were recovered from them. The police said the accused were procuring firearms from a common source and supplying them at different locations.

Three separate cases have been registered under the Arms Act at the Cantonment, Islamabad and Chheharta police stations.

The recovered weapons include three .30-bore Beretta pistols made in Italy, a .30-bore PX-5 Storm pistol, a .30-bore pistol made in China, eight other .30-bore pistols and two .32-bore pistols.

Gill said further probing was under way to identify other members of the networks and establish their links, including alleged connections with foreign-based handlers.