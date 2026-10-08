DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Cops bust 3 arms networks, 7 held in Amritsar

Cops bust 3 arms networks, 7 held in Amritsar

Five pistols, two cars, cartridges seized from accused; juvenile also detained

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:04 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill (centre) with other officers during a press conference in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: vishal kumar
Advertisement

The Amritsar city police on Wednesday claimed to have busted three illegal arms supply networks, arresting seven persons and detaining a juvenile.

The police seized 15 pistols, 15 live cartridges and two cars from those arrested.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill told reporters that the accused were involved in procuring and supplying illegal firearms to criminals.

Advertisement

He said that, in two of the cases, the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers who were sending weapons from Pakistan into India using drones.

Sharing details, he said Satnam Singh and Bhalla Singh of Moga were arrested with five .30-bore pistols, five live cartridges and a car.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the police found that Satnam was in contact with a foreign-based handler. He allegedly received the consignments and supplied the weapons further with the help of his associate.

In the second case, the police arrested Gautam Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran; Manvir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana; and Jaskarandeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran. The police seized seven pistols, 10 live cartridges and a car.

The Police Commissioner said Gautam was also in contact with a foreign-based arms smuggler and was receiving consignments before supplying them to criminal elements with the help of his accomplices.

In the third instance, the police arrested Amritsar residents Simranjit Singh and Abhi. A juvenile was also detained in the case.

Three pistols were recovered from them. The police said the accused were procuring firearms from a common source and supplying them at different locations.

Three separate cases have been registered under the Arms Act at the Cantonment, Islamabad and Chheharta police stations.

The recovered weapons include three .30-bore Beretta pistols made in Italy, a .30-bore PX-5 Storm pistol, a .30-bore pistol made in China, eight other .30-bore pistols and two .32-bore pistols.

Gill said further probing was under way to identify other members of the networks and establish their links, including alleged connections with foreign-based handlers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts