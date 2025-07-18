Cops carry out raids, seize illegal liquor

Cops from different police stations in the district conducted raids at different places on Wednesday and recovered 66,000 ml of illicit liquor and 40 litres of lahan. Two women were among six persons arrested in connection with the recovery while one of the accused absconded. Police said the Sarhali police arrested Harman Kaur, Harpreet Kaur and Partap Singh, residents of Thatha village with 29,250 ml of illicit liquor.

In another case, the Patti Sadar police arrested Harpreet Singh Nikka of Toot village with 11,250 of illicit liquor while the Khalra police recovered 6,750 ml of Illicit liquor from the residence of Heera Singh of Mari Megha. The Sadar police recovered 18,750 ml of illicit liquor buried near the cremation ground in Jodhpur village. Charanjit Singh, a resident of Rasulpur Kalan, has been booked in this regard.