Cops challan owners of diesel autos, say will impound vehicles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

The traffic police at Ratan Singh Chowk issued challans to old diesel auto-rickshaw drivers and asked them to replace the old vehicles with e-autos as soon as possible. The officials claimed that these illegal old vehicles would be impounded soon.

A joint team of traffic police and the MC put nakas at the chowk and other areas and issued challans to the drivers of illegally operated diesel auto rickshaws and e-vehicles.

Officials claimed that the old diesel rickshaws and unauthorised and illegally operated e-rickshaws are the root cause of the increasing traffic in the city. They are not only contributing significantly to air pollution, but also threatening the safety of residents as the unauthorised e-rickshaws are running without registration and without number plates, an official said.

The state government has planned to implement a pilot project of e-autos in the city. Officials of the Police Department, Regional Transport Authority and the local government bodies have been instructed to completely eliminate old diesel autos and unauthorised e-rickshaws from city roads.

Sandeep Rishi, CEO Amritsar Smart City Limited, said: “The governments is now promoting electric vehicles to make Amritsar pollution-free. The authorities are giving a subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh on the exchange of an old diesel auto with a new e-auto. The diesel auto drivers should get the benefit of the scheme”.

Rs 1.4-Lakh subsidy

Sandeep Rishi, CEO Amritsar Smart City Limited, said: “The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh on the exchange of an old diesel auto with a new e-auto. The diesel auto drivers should get the benefit of the scheme”.