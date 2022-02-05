Cops conduct flag march in Amritsar East

Amritsar, February 4
Police teams, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rashpal Singh, today carried out a flag march in different areas of Amritsar East constituency.
Among others involved in the flag march included Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police East Abhimanyu Rana, SHOs of Rambagh, Maqboolpura, Mohkampura, Verka and Vallah police stations, besides Punjab police commandoes, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces.
The DCP said foot patrolling was being conducted in congested areas. He also appealed to the people to inform the police about suspicious elements and cooperate in maintaining law and order.
The flag march started from bus stand, passed through Rambagh, Mahan Singh Gate, Chamrang Road, Mall Mandi, Maqboolpura, Vallah vegetable market, Verka and Batala road.
