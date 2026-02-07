Cops crackdown on gangster networks in citywide operation

The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, conducted an intensive, intelligence-led crackdown across the city under Operation Gangstran Te Vaar, leading to the arrest of hundreds of suspects and major recoveries of illegal arms, narcotics and stolen property, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar here on Friday. He was speaking during the search operation in the UT market near Guru Nanak Dev University here.

He said the special drive, carried out from January 20 to February 6, targeted gangster networks, their associates and relatives, proclaimed offenders and organised criminal activities. He said police teams conducted 631 raids at multiple locations during the operation. A total of 269 persons were arrested, including nine associates of gangsters, four of their relatives, and 256 other criminals involved in various offences. Preventive action was initiated against 479 individuals to deter further criminal activity. The police also interrogated and verified 132 persons as part of the intelligence-gathering process, he said. The operation also resulted in the arrest of 19 proclaimed offenders. Authorities further checked 15 travel agents and gun houses to prevent the misuse of licensed facilities for illegal purposes. The Police Commissioner said significant recoveries were made during the drive, including 21 pistols, one gun, 70 live cartridges, two magazines, nearly 3 kg of heroin, 1,280 tablets, drug money amounting to Rs 8.66 lakh, 204 grams of gold, 74 bottles of illicit liquor, multiple stolen vehicles, 27 mobile phones, and other weapons.

